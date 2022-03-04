Unifor mulls setting up chapels in other health facilities in Sarawak

KUCHING (March 4): The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) under the Premier’s Department will look into setting up chapels in other health facilities in the state after the opening of the first chapel in Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan near here today.

Unifor director Richard Lon told reporters after the opening of Sacred Heart Chapel that more chapels may be opened in other health facilities, including Sarawak General Hospital.

“We will approach the intended places for the chapels to be set up and discuss it with them. Initial discussions need to be done to avoid any unease in the future because religion is a sensitive topic.

“If there is a need to open up chapels in certain areas, we will provide assistance. Everything needs to be discussed in advance before a decision can be made.

“We hope that it is accepted open-heartedly because in Sarawak, we are an inclusive society,” he said, and thanked the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas for supporting such a good deed.

He pointed out that the chapel was mooted by a committee in 2019 who then sought Unifor’s assistance.

Richard revealed that in 2020, a grant of RM280,000 was approved to set up the chapel as a collaboration between Unifor and Sarawak Heart Centre committee. The chapel was completed at the cost of around RM400,000.

He pointed out that the project to have a chapel in a government health facility would not have been possible without the support of Sarawak Heart Centre director Dr Mohd Asri Riffin.

“Dr Mohd Asri has always been there since the beginning as he sees patients needing a place to worship.

Meanwhile, Dr Mohd Asri said the chapel provides a spacious and comfortable place of worship for patients and staff in the spirit of harmony and mutual respect.

“I believe that every religion teaches people to love and respect each other, and Sarawak as a state of multiple races and religions requires mutual respect and tolerance .This is a great example for the world,” he expressed.

The chapel was blessed and officially opened by chairman of Association of Churches Sarawak (ACS) Most Reverend Dr Simon Poh, Archbishop of Kuching who described it as a model for the whole country.