Van driver claims trial to Matu Daro double murder

SIBU (March 4): A 31-year-old man claimed trial in the High Court here today to a double murder in Matu Daro last month.

Plantation van driver Ahmad Robin, who faces two counts under Section 302 of the Penal Code, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to him by an interpreter.

The Section carries a mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

According to the first charge, Ahmad allegedly caused the death of Indonesian Pandang Sarang around 11am at an oil palm plantation in Daro on Feb 11, 2022.

According to the second charge, he allegedly killed Muli Laha, also an Indonesian, on the same date at another oil palm plantation in Daro at 11pm.

Widowers – Sijaya, 50, and Ero Nyale, 48 – were called to testify against Ahmad today through interpreter Muhiddin Salihi.

However, Ero appeared to be mentally affected by Muli’s murder and was unable to provide his testimony.

Judicial Commissioner Christopher Chin ordered Ero be released for the time being, but to remain in or re-enter Sarawak for the purpose of giving evidence.

In his witness statement, Pandang’s widower Sijaya said he was friends with the accused.

“Before this, my wife always used Salleh’s help to take her to Daro town to buy groceries and necessities at home after we received our salary.

“Salleh used to come to our house and chat. It was only after the incident that I know his real name was Ahmad bin Robin. My wife and I had worked at the plantation for three years. That’s how long we have known Salleh,” he said.

After his witness statement was read to him by lead deputy public prosecutor Dona Liyanna Sabariah Azmi, Sijaya agreed that it was his.

According to him, on Feb 11, 2022 at around 7.20am, his wife wanted to go to Daro town with Muli and Tene with Ahmad driving.

They were to go out without the knowledge and permission of the plantation’s management.

Sijaya said he saw his wife get into the accused’s car with Muli and Tene.

“I knew that my wife also brought along RM2,500 for her expenses. I know because I counted the money myself and gave it to her. My wife was also wearing a gold necklace and gold earrings that morning,” he said.

Sijaya recalled she was wearing a red shirt, pink trousers, and a blue and grey hijab.

He added his wife did not have a handphone.

According to him, before they left, he had asked Ahmad regarding a permission letter from plantation management and the latter replied it had been arranged.

Around 7am the next day, Sijaya said he and Ero went out to search for their wives after they failed to return home.

They searched around the plantation area and at Pakcik J’s house in Kampung Tebaang, Daro.

“Pakcik J informed us that he was told by his two daughters that Muli Laha came to the house alone the night before. He told us that she looked scared and covered in mud and looked for Pakcik J. However, Pakcik J was not at home,” he stated.

Sijaya said he and Ero then went to a control post at the plantation and waited.

At around 12.30pm, one of the van drivers who passed by told them police had found a woman’s body in Tebaang, which led them to Daro police station, where he learnt it was his wife.

“I asked the police how they knew it was my wife, they said the victim that survived, Tene had identified that she was my wife. I was also told that Salleh (the accused) was arrested,” he said.

On Feb 17 at around 9.30am, Sijaya was told to go to the Sibu Hospital mortuary where he identified his wife.

“I recognised her because she has a mole on her left lips and left cheek. It was the same clothes that she wore when I last saw her on the morning of Feb 11,” he said, adding he also identified all her jewellery.

He also identified the black sling bag, a pair of trousers, and a pair of black slippers belonging to the accused and a picture of a car that the accused drove.

The trial will continue on March 25.

Ahmad was represented by defence counsel Ben Lau.