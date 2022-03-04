Wee says Penang-Singapore air VTL to begin on March 16

PUTRAJAYA (March 4) The Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) by air between Malaysia and Singapore is being expanded to include serving the Penang-Singapore route starting March 16.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said in a statement today the governments of Malaysia and Singapore have reached a mutual agreement on the expansion of the VTL initiative.

“This VTL initiative will allow fully vaccinated travellers from between Penang and Singapore and vice-versa with participating airlines under the VTL without being required to quarantine upon arrival,” he said.

Wee said the Penang-Singapore VTL will commence with four flights per day equally shared between participating airlines operating in Malaysia and Singapore.

“The sale of VTL air tickets will begin as soon as possible,” he said.

The VTL was first initiated between the Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) route on Nov 29 last year. It has served 82,906 arriving passengers from Singapore as of Feb 28, 2022.

Wee said the VTL initiative had played an important role in strengthening flight connectivity between Malaysia and Singapore whilst contributing to economic and commercial recovery between the two neighbours, particularly in the tourism sector, which had been impacted heavily by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further information on pre-departure and entry conditions to Malaysia can be accessed at www.imi.gov.my while details on requirements for VTL to Singapore can be reached at https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg. — Bernama