19 contractors held for submitting false statements

KOTA KINABALU (March 5): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sabah has arrested 19 contractors after they were believed to have submitted fake bank statements to tender for projects worth RM49 million from the Sabah Education Department.

According to sources, all the suspects, aged between 24 and 53, were detained at the Sabah MACC office here around 10am on Saturday.

It was learned that the contractors had allegedly falsified the bank statements to make their financial positions look strong so that they could secure contracts.

MACC Sabah director Datuk S Karunanithy, when contacted confirmed the arrest, and said the case would be investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 471 of the Penal Code.

“The suspects, comprising of 10 men and nine women, will be charged at the Special Corruption Court in Kota Kinabalu soon,” he said.

Karunanithy pointed out that falsification of bank statements for tenders was a serious problem in the state and there was a need to make local contractors aware that it is a serious offence to do so.

Meanwhile, Karunanithy said Sabah MACC had arrested 39 contractors who were believed to have used the same modus operandi to apply for government tenders worth more than RM80 million last year.

“Following the arrests, 132 people have been charged in court so far in connection with the falsification of documents in 2021,” he said.

Karunathi said MACC viewed this illegal activity seriously and had implemented preventive measures to address the issues.

He said they had also held dialogues with contractors through integrity seminars organised with the state Finance Ministry in August 2020.

On March 27 last year, he said they organised an anti-corruption forum with the Tawau Municipal Council and the Construction Industry Development Board.