Covid-19: 1,455 new cases in Sarawak today, one death on March 3

KUCHING (March 5): Sarawak today recorded 1,455 new Covid-19 cases with one death in Kapit Hospital on March 3.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update revealed that the deceased was a 60-year-old woman who had hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

As for today’s new cases, 564 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 884 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), three in Category 3 (with lung infection), two in Category 4 (with lung infection requiring oxygen support), and two in Category 5 (with lung infection requiring ventilator support).

Kuching remained on top with 479 new cases followed by Miri (254), Sibu (213), Bintulu (117), Serian (55), Samarahan (51), Sri Aman (44), Mukah (36), Sarikei (34), Limbang (18), Kanowit (16), Bau (13), Tanjung Manis (13), Matu (12), Kapit (10), Saratok (10), Pusa (7), Daro (7), Betong (6), Pakan (6), Marudi (6), Lawas (5), Meradong (5), Lubok Antu (4), Tatau (4), Simunjan (4), Selangau (4), Subis (4), Dalat (3), Sebauh (3), Kabong (2), Asajaya (2), Song (2), Telang Usan (2), and one each in Lundu, Tebedu, Bukit Mabong and Belaga.

This brought the cumulative number of cases in Sarawak to date at 266,411.

Meanwhile, SMDC also revealed that the state police have issued eight standard operating procedure (SOP) compounds, all in Kuching.

Six were for failure to scan QR codes via MySejahtera before entering premises, and two for not wearing face masks.