Covid-19: Go for check-up if you have symptoms, Uggah advises

KUCHING (March 5): Deputy Premier and State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has urged Sarawakians, particularly those in rural areas, to seek immediate medical attention if they experience any Covid-19 symptoms in light of the state’s recent surge of cases.

“Please, if anyone has a sore throat, coughing, fever, muscle or body pains and others, seek medical attention at once. Go to the nearest clinic or hospital for a check-up. Do not dilly-dally,” he said when opening the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Rimbas Ulu sub-branch’s triennial delegates meeting at the Rimbas Tengah Hall in Spaoh, Betong.

Uggah, who is Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said it was wrong for those from rural areas or longhouses to rest at home and to sit out the pain and fever, adding that early detection can save lives.

“This is very critical for those older folk and those with underlying health conditions. We have seven brought-in-dead (BID) cases so far including a 10-year-old girl from Sibu.

“They or their family members were probably ignorant of the symptoms to not seek any medical advice and treatment,” he said.

With the surge in cases, Uggah said it is very important for everyone to continue to observe the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The virus is evidently still with us. Maintain physical distancing when you attend any wedding or funeral gatherings. Wear face masks and observe the highest personal hygiene.”

Commenting on the triennial delegates meeting by all PBB sub-branches statewide, he said it was very important that they chose the right Bapa, Wanita and Pemuda leaders and committee members.

“Please choose those who can guide and lead you well. They should be able to articulate your problems and expectations to the higher ups in the party.

“For this they must be familiar with the situations on the ground,” he added.

With him at the function was a political secretary to the premier Dr Richard Rapu.