SIBU (March 5): Two crocodiles measuring 15-feet and 13-feet respectively have been caught by the authorities in Sungai Igan estuary today.

Jemoreng assemblyman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya in a Facebook post today said that rumour has it that another one had also been caught nearby.

“This is for the safety of the residents in the area,” he said.

Juanda also included videos of authorities in action in the Facebook post.