Give Brazilian striker some time to prove himself – Kim Swee

KOTA KINABALU (March 5): Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee has defended Neto Pessoa following the Brazilian striker’s costly misses on Saturday’s defeat to Negeri Sembilan FC.

Kim Swee said it was Neto’s first game and believed he would come good with more minutes under his belt.

Neto, who started the game despite being listed as doubtful a day earlier, had various chances to score but went begging.

After having a goal ruled out for offside earlier, Neto then saw his penalty kick saved in the dying second of the first half.

“This is Neto’s first match in the Super League, and although he did score during the friendly Sabah Maju Jaya Cup, I know many of our fans are disappointed that he did not score and missed a penalty.

“But for me what is important is to give him some time, couple more games to prove himself and I believe we will see him score more goals for us,” said Kim Swee.

Elaborating on the match, Kim Swee said Sabah FC had missed out on several chances even though they controlled the game.

“This missed opportunity had caused us especially when Negeri Sembilan managed to score from a set-piece.

“Our focus now is to prepare and be ready for our next match against PJ City and try to get a point,” he said.

Sabah FC’s next match is against PJ City at home at Likas Stadium on March 9.