Govt to address problems affecting Miri Port, assures deputy minister

MIRI (March 5): The government would come up with a solution to the problems faced by those operating at the Miri Port Authority (MPA)-run facility here.

In giving this assurance, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development II Dato Majang Renggi said the rectification measures would cover matters related to port operations and management, as well as issues regarding the shallow access channel at Kuala Baram rivermouth.

He said the government would work through his ministry in finding solutions to the problems.

“The ministry will identify some quick-fixes and short-term measures to address the issues.

“In order for the port to be competitive and able to attract investors to come to the state, the management must look at the way forward and strategise towards attaining the ability to meet the needs of industries in facilitating trade.

“These (measures) may include extension of the port’s capability and capacity in handling all cargoes,” he said in a press statement issued in connection with his maiden working visit to the facility yesterday where Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, who is also chairman of MPA board of directors, was present to welcome the deputy minister.

MPA general manager Serawa Budol conducted the briefing on port operations and management.

Adding on, Majang also gave his assurance to support MPA towards achieving its vision and mission of becoming the catalyst for the economic development of the northern region of Sarawak, especially Miri Division.

“A port plays a very important role in the economic development of a region, as it serves as the entry point for all import-export activities,” he said.