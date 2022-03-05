Man pinned to car seat after accident with lorry

SARIKEI (March 5): A man had to be extricated from his car seat by Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel after his car was involved in an accident with a lorry along the Bintulu-Tatau road around 9pm on Friday night.

According to a statement released by the Bomba Operation Centre, he was extricated from his badly-wrecked vehicle by personnel from the Bintulu Fire Station who responded to the distress call received at 9.05pm.

The victim sustained injuries to his thigh as a result of the accident.

He was handed to paramedics in a waiting ambulance as soon as he was successfully extricated and due to the urgency of the matter, his rescuers had no time getting the particulars of the victim and only identified him as the male driver of the car.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and the police are carrying out investigations.