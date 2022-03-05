Mentally unsound man nabbed for running amok in Klang

SHAH ALAM (March 5): A man who ran amok was arrested by police with the help of a Fire and Rescue team this morning after he went on a rampage on a container truck at Persiaran Hamzah Alang, Taman Meru Indah, Kapar near here.

North Klang district police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao said the man in his 30’s was arrested and later sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang for treatment.

“We did not open any investigation paper as there was no offence committed and he is believed to be mentally unsound, so we took him to the hospital for psychiatric treatment,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue director Norazam Khamis said they received a distress call at 11.07am and arrived at the scene about four minutes later.

Norazam added that there were no casualties reported in the incident which also went viral on social media today. – Bernama