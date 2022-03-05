MHO: Govt needs to expedite foreigner card to avoid extremist group manipulation

KUALA LUMPUR (March 5): The Malaysia International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) hopes the government would speed up the implementation of the foreigner card to prevent any manipulations by extremist groups.

MHO advisor Tan Sri Musa Hassan said if foreigners and undocumented immigrants are not assisted, it would create the element of hate and caused them to become enemies of the community.

“We do not want them (foreigners) to be manipulated by extremist groups which could endanger the security of the country.

“Foreigner card could assist in identifying their background and facilitate enforcers in taking action as well as ensuring they are not involved in any groups which could cause harm to the nation,” he told a media conference on the documentation of foreigners and stateless groups throughout Malaysia here yesterday.

Musa, who is a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), said the government needs to carry out a study on choosing the eligible individuals and implementing the biometric system in the card to prevent it from being abused and enhance its security features.

Musa explained that the awarding of the card to foreigners or undocumented groups including illegal immigrants was not meant to give them citizenship as the awarding of citizenship is subject to clear conditions stipulated in the Federal Constitution.

“The identity cards should be given based on security and humanitarian factors. It does not mean he can be recognised as a citizen…That is playing politics, do not make it a political issue,” he said.

Earlier, the Home Ministry and the Sabah state government stated the creation of a foreigner card as a document for the government to identify the presence of foreigners who have lived for a long time in Sabah including children.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said when they have been identified as foreigners, they may be employed as labourers and given worker permits. – Bernama