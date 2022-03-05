New express boat schedule for Lawas, Limbang, Labuan

LAWAS (March 5): Travellers from Lawas and Limbang taking express boats between the two districts and to Labuan are advised to refer to the latest operation schedule.

Limbang First Express Boat has issued a new schedule for this month for travel to Lawas and Limbang only. For Labuan, the express boat service is scheduled for March 9 and March 10.

Purchase tickets in advance at www.ferrypay.my and www.labuanpay.com.

Note that the new schedule is subject to change depending on the weather and water level.

Travellers are advised to continue adhering with the governments’ Covid-19 Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for the safety of all.

For more information, go to Ferry Limbang/Lawas/Labuan Facebook account or call 011-65182929.