Over half of 1,778 new cases in Sabah symptomatic

KOTA KINABALU (March 5): Sabah recorded 1,778 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun however said symptomatic cases are still high, more than half of the total daily number.

“Daily caseloads fell below the 2000 level to 1,778 cases.

“Only three districts with three-digit cases, Kota Kinabalu 511, Penampang 206 and Tuaran 168,” he said in his Twitter post.

A total of 21 districts recorded two-digit cases.

He added that percentage of symptomatic cases via sporadic infection still high at 64.47 per cent.

From the 1,778 cases, 98.14 per cent are in Categories 1 and 2, 11 cases in Category 3, 13 in Category 4 and 9 in Category 5.