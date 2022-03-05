PICKids: CHPS No.1 to No.6 achieves 83 pct vaccination rate among pupils

KUCHING (March 5): Chung Hua Primary School (CHPS) No.1 to No.6 have achieved an average Covid-19 vaccination rate of 83 per cent among their pupils, said CHPS No.1 to No.6 Board of Management chairman Datuk Jonathan Chai.

He said the statistics have remained fluid as some parents may opt to vaccinate their children at other vaccination centres instead of receiving the jabs at the schools.

“The six Chinese primary schools in Kuching have a very ideal vaccination rate and based on available government data, the vaccination rate among our primary schools has been very high,” he told reporters during a Covid-19 vaccination drive for Primary Three to Six students at SJK(C) Chung Hua No.4 at Jalan Nanas here today.

Providing a detailed breakdown of the vaccination rate among the CHPS, he said SJK(C) Chung Hua No.3 and No.5 had achieved about 90 per cent; followed by SJK(C) Chung Hua No.4 (86 per cent); SJK(C) Chung Hua No.2 (85 per cent); SJK(C) Chung Hua No.6 (82 per cent) and SJK(C) Chung Hua No.1 (73 per cent).

Chai, who is also SJK(C) Chung Hua No.4 Board of Management chairman, hoped all primary school students would had received at least one dose of the vaccine before classes recommence on March 21.

“According to expert’s opinions, children who have been vaccinated will be able to attend face-to-face classes in a safer environment and our school boards will continue to provide support such as contributing preventive aid to safeguard against Covid-19.”

He also hoped all teachers, students and parents will play their respective roles so the majority of the student population is vaccinated.

“The last thing we want to see is infected school children spreading Covid-19 from their home to the school and resulting in the school becoming a Covid-19 hotspot.”

However, from their previous experience, Chai admitted it was “impossible” to ensure all students are free from Covid-19 infection but the school board’s duty is to keep the infection rate to the minimum.

“We feel all school-age children should not remain at home learning only, as it does not provide the best learning experience.

“We hope everyone can work together to create a safer learning environment for the students,” he said.

He also hoped parents with the financial means can have their children tested for Covid-19 frequently, or at least twice a week, via self-test kits at home as a preventive measure.

He said the existing approach by the Ministry of Education is to carry out sample testing of the student population every Wednesday, but there is still a risk of infection for schools with a big population.

“Also, even if one has been vaccinated, parents are advised to practise precautionary measures when outside or at the workplace so that vaccinated children at home will not be exposed to the virus,” Chai said.

Chai is also the president for the Association of the Boards of Management of Aided Chinese Primary Schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions.

Among those present during the school’s visit was Association of the Boards of Management of Aided Chinese Primary Schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian deputy president Rodger Chan, SJK(C) Chung Hua No.4 Board of Management vice chairman Lam Lee Onn and principal Pui Jin Tung.