PM: Economic recovery success, political stability due to federal-state govts cooperation

JOHOR BAHRU (March 5): The economic recovery success, political stability and social well-being enjoyed currently are the result of close cooperation between the federal and state governments in channelling aid to the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family)

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the close cooperation was to ensure that no one would be left out towards narrowing the income gap and eradicating poverty.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a big impact on the daily life of the Malaysian Family but the government has never been negligent in providing aid financially and socially, as well as employment opportunities.”

He said this in his speech at the launching of the Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (AKM) at Dataran Angsana, here, today with Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad also present.

In assisting the Malaysian Family, the prime minister said the government had undertaken various initiatives such as the Perlindungan Tenang Voucher, One Family One House and Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) programmes, besides providing affordable homes and wireless broadband. – Bernama