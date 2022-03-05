PressReader platform resolving technical issues as e-paper subscribers still unable to download today’s editions

KUCHING (March 5): Subscribers of The Borneo Post, See Hua Daily News and Utusan Borneo Epapers can view pdf pages of today’s issue here on Issuu as the PressReader platform is still resolving technical issues.

Today, the digital service tweeted it has been working “around the clock” to address its recent disruptions to its services.

“Our security teams have now classified this as a cyber security incident.

“This situation comes as companies across North America have seen an increase in security incidents over the past several weeks.

“At this stage, we do not see any evidence that customer data has been compromised, and we are continuing to restore content processing so that we can release current issues of your favourite publications,” it tweeted.

The digital service on Friday afternoon tweeted its site and apps were “back in working order”, however the content was still not up-to-date.

“We’re working to remedy this and will provide further details when available.

“A sincere thanks to our readers and partners for your patience and understanding. As we continue to assess the situation, expect more comprehensive updates to come,” it tweeted.

It had earlier tweeted that it was facing network problems and was trying to resolve it.

“PressReader is experiencing network issues at the moment and we’re working hard on a fix. Thanks for your patience while we get the matter sorted,” it said.

It was unable to state when the problem would be fixed after receiving a barrage of complaints from readers.