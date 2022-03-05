SK Kampung Tanam set for Nov completion

MUKAH (March 5): SK Kampung Tanam in Dalat will get a total facelift when completed in November.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Aidel Lariwoo said this when he visited the project site yesterday afternoon.

He said the project was now 45 per cent completed and only a few months behind schedule.

“The project was supposed to be completed by May this year, but due to the movement control order (MCO) to combat Covid-19 pandemic and other problems such as low-lying land it sits on, traffic congestion at the project site and lack of workers have forced the works to be delayed.

“For instance, many machine operators engaged by the contractor were sent back to their own countries during the MCO.

“Now that works have commenced, I am confident the project will be completed by November, the new completion date,” Aidel said.

He said the contractor had assured him that they would be able to complete the federal government-funded RM21.94 million project as scheduled.

Among the project components are a block housing 10 classrooms and 12 teachers’ quarters among others.

Public Works Dept head of asset section Ting Sie Loh was also present during the visit.