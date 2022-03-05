Some 400 participate in Sarawak X-Tive Kuching launch

KUCHING (March 5): About 400 people participated in the launching of the Kuching level Sarawak X-Tive initiative at Le Park, Civic Centre here today.

The launching ceremony was performed by Kuching Resident Sherrina Hussaini, who represented chief political secretary to the Sarawak Premier, Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

“The Sarawak X-Tive is an initiative by the state government through the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development (MYSED) aimed at giving an opportunity to the people of Sarawak to be actively involved in sports activities and at the same time, produce a community which is healthy physically and mentally to create a productive and competitive community.

“MYSED has set the objective of organising this programme as ‘Towardsa Sports Culture, Well-being and Unity of the people of Sarawak’ and it is in line with the ministry’s vision of ‘Sports for All’ by 2030,” said Sherrina, who is also the organising chairperson of the programme.

She said for the Kuching level launch of the initiative, the events and activities organised include Aerobics Exercise, MTB/Road Bike/Folding Bike, Creative Silat Arts Performance and Nature Walk with special needs children.

“We hope that by organising all these activities, the Sarawak X-Tive Kuching level can help achieve MYSED’s objectives.

“I also hope such a programme can be continued and organised from time to time to cultivate a healthy and fit society all over Sarawak,” she added.

Also present at the launch was Kuching Resident Office Social Transformation head Dr Cheong Yaw Liang.