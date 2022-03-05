Unifor inspects Tzu Chi Miri’s construction site for its proposed building

MIRI (March 5): Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Miri Liaison’s (Tzu Chi Miri) fundraising efforts to build its Jing Si Hall building here had caught the attention of Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) director Richard Lon, who came to inspect the site for the proposed building at Hill Top Garden on Thursday, March 3.

“Since 2021, Tzu Chi Miri has been organising charity events and several fundraising activities by selling vegetarian and vegan food,” said Dennis Yee, the foundation’s volunteer, who is also one of the personnel-in-charge of the proposed project.

“We have also appealed to Unifor and hope to get some financial assistance from the state government to fund the construction of the building,” said Yee.

Citing on the completion of earth filling and walls retaining works on the two-acre land facing Jalan Hilltop Utama and Jalan Riam, Yee noted that they are still sourcing out funds to complete the project.

“The land for the proposed building was collectively bought by generous businessmen from a developer and its estimated cost of building construction is about RM20 million,” Yee briefed Richard during his site visit.

Yee added that Tzu Chi Miri welcomes all donors to contribute to the completion of the project, of which donations can be made to ‘Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia’ on Malayan Banking Berhad account (5124 9112 5872) or HSBC Bank Malaysia Berhad (3160 2911 5101).

Every donation must be clearly stated with details including full name, amount of donation, contact number and a picture of the transaction receipt through Whatsapp at 011-53631385.

Tzu Chi Miri can also be contacted at 085-660013 at Jalan Primula 1, Piasau Utara, Off Jalan Piasau Light Industrial here.