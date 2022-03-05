Warisan reiterates it is giving Johor voters a choice

KOTA KINABALU (March 5): Parti Warisan reiterates that it was contesting in the Johor state election to give the people a choice following the poor performance of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the recent Melaka and Sarawak state elections.

According to its Wira chief Datuk Azis Jamman, the election results in both states are a clear indication that voters no longer support PH.

Thus, Warisan’s involvement in the Johor state election is to provide an alternative to voters who are fed up and tired of racial and religious political polemics, he said.

Azis was of the opinion that DAPSY Sabah’s allegation of Warisan colluding with Umno shows that the party is desperate due to the decline in support for DAP.

Azis said that Sabah DAPSY Millennial Chief Chan Loong Wei may have failed to realize that he fell into the trap of Sabah Umno Youth to pit DAP against Warisan to distract voters from Umno’s failure.

If DAP never rejected any opposition party to contest in Peninsular Malaysia because it is the democratic right of every party, then DAP should not question Warisan’s move to contest in Johor, he stressed.

“We are tired of Pakatan Harapan’s acting in parliament. They uttered angry words and waved their hands in front of the television, but behind the scenes, they have made an agreement to remain neutral.

“If Umno was born in the Johor Palace, maybe Johor is also the birthplace of Warisan in the Peninsula. If history has proven that the people of Sabah can accept parties born in the Peninsula, in the political turmoil that plagues the country today besides the people losing faith in politicians, Warisan is a party that can be the choice for the people of Johor on a proven track record that we have principles and prioritize the people’s mandate in the last 14th general election over personal interests,” Azis who is also Sepanggar Member of Parliament said in a statement on Saturday.

Warisan, he said, is serious and sincere in leading Malaysia in a more progressive and united direction.

Warisan, he said, has so far been consistent and refused to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government which would have rendered the opposition ineffective and pointless.

“Warisan is here to build a nation, regardless of race and religion,” he added.