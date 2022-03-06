Deputy health minister urges public not to be influenced by dubious Covid-19 RTK antigen test results

BAGAN SERAI (March 6): The public has been advised not to be influenced by the various videos on social media showing Covid-19 rapid test kits (RTK) giving dubious results.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said instead, such incidents should be reported to the authorities or the Health Ministry so that an investigation could be conducted to verify the authenticity of the video as well the reliability of the test kit used.

“Every RTK-antigen self-test kit issued must have the approval of the Medical Device Authority (MDA) and it is an offence to sell unapproved kits.

“The same goes with the sale of fake vaccination certificates and serious action can be taken because this is a threat to public health,” he told a press conference after officiating the 60th Annual General Meeting of the Islamic Religious Welfare Organisation and Bagan Serai Malay Community at Surau Al-Asriah here today.

Meanwhile, Noor Azmi added that he would hold a special meeting with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Idris Ahmad this Tuesday to give a briefing on the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

“Through the briefing, it is hoped that the right information would be conveyed to religious groups that have doubts about the use of vaccines,” he said adding that townhall meetings were also being held to promote vaccine acceptance. — Bernama