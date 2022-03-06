Digital technology and women’s roles in workforce boost economic growth

MIRI (March 6): Government agencies are urged to integrate digital technology in promoting and increasing public awareness on the services provided by the agencies, said Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I (Women and Childhood Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus.

“By taking the digital approach, I hope the public can have easy access to any information or programme provided by the government agencies,” she stated in her address when officiating at the ‘Women’s Career Carnival’ at Bintang Megamall here yesterday.

Rosey who is also Bekenu assemblywoman said the two-day carnival has served as a platform in providing exposure and information on employment opportunities for women, be they in the formal or informal economic sectors.

The event was initiated by the Sarawak Women and Family Department in its effort to boost women’s economic empowerment and increase their roles in the community as the driving force of the economy, she added.

“The carnival will not only benefit women, but also to their family as well,” she said, while expressing hope that the career carnival would help attract more women to join the workforce.

Looking forward to future collaborations between the ministry and the agencies involved in the carnival, Rosey noted that the data and public’s feedback collected from the carnival will be used for reference and for the ministry to lay out future policies or initiatives.

A total of 30 booths have been set up at the career carnival and with the involvement of 17 agencies that offer employment opportunities to about 1,000 jobseekers.

The carnival comprises five components – the career counter, consultation counter, exhibition and showcase, briefing and sharing session on various business assistance schemes as well as businesses matching.

Also present at the event was Sarawak Women and Family Department’s director Norita Bawi.