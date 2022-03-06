Doctor loses RM63,950 in Macau scam

KOTA MARUDU (March 6): Another victim has been cheated by a Macau scam syndicate in Sabah, this time a doctor working for a government hospital in the district.

The 31-year-old victim lost RM63,950 after she was deceived by the syndicate into believing that she owed about RM228,000 to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

Kota Marudu OCPD Superintendent Zairolnizal Ishak said the victim received a call from someone who introduced himself as an LHDN officer at 1.50pm on Saturday.

He said the caller claimed that the victim’s name and MyKad were used by a company and that she had 15 months in tax arrears amounting to RM228,000.

Subsequently, the caller was connected to the “Melaka District Police Headquarters” and where another suspect allegedly claimed that the victim was involved in money laundering and drug smuggling.

The caller then told the victim to provide bank account information and online banking details as part of their “investigations” to identify whether the victim was involved in money laundering.

“The unsuspecting victim then gave the details of some of her bank accounts,” Supt Zairolnizal added.

When she found that RM63,950 was missing from her bank account later in the evening, she lodged a police report.

Police are investigating the case for cheating.

Last month, a housewife in Keningau was cheated of RM21,400 by a Macau scam syndicate using the same tactic.