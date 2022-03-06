Don: Travel overseas, see things to build New Malaysia

KUCHING (March 6): Unless young Malaysians undergo international curriculum and have been outside of the country, it is unlikely to see them working on building a New Malaysia, says Prof Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi of UCSI University.

The academician said the young ones, particularly those from one particular race had to go abroad such as the US or the UK to see for themselves the world outside Malaysia.

He said until these young Malaysians travel overseas and see things, expecting them to bring about change to Malaysia might end up seeing disappointment.

“I am skeptical about putting faith in young people to bring about change to Malaysia because I know where the young ones come from.

“I remain skeptical until the young people have done international curriculum, have studied Islam on their own, and have been outside the country such as the US or the UK,” he said when responding to a question after giving a lecture on ‘Religious Liberty and Social Policy: Rethinking Spiritual Values and History Education’ during the closing of TSI Leadership Programme organised by The Sarawak Initiatives via Zoom yesterday.

Mohd Tajuddin said even ustaz in Malaysia should be trained outside the country such as New Zealand.

“Let them do masters in anthropology, psychology or other fields so that they can understand the minority and open up their mind to other things and thinking,” he said.

In response to another question, he said public universities in Malaysia had a pivotal role to play in producing holistic individuals.

He said these were institutions responsible for producing new generations who would be leading Malaysia into the future.

“But what are they teaching at universities? Universities are supposed to be places for asking questions and not seeking answers.”

To another question, Mohd Tajuddin said unity was not about one person saying one thing and everyone else concurring with it.

He said unity was not something like in the military whereby the general said something which the soldiers had to obey.

According to him, everyone in a nation must understand the complementary role they are playing to achieve unity in a multi-racial and multi-cultural Malaysia.

He said people must regard a nation as a big family and by just introducing some unity concept would not achieve real unity.

“The prime minister has introduced Keluarga Malaysia (concept) and I’ve written an article, wanting the prime minister to spend one night at a non-Malay house, stay overnight and the next day have breakfast at the house to promote unity, but he did not do it.

“Launching the initiative without engaging the actual effort does not help,” he added.

Mohd Tajuddin said religion was not a sensitive issue but a construction of thoughts that require life experiences.

“Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said that the Quran was not written for Muslims but for mankind for it carries stories related to the Jews and Christians,” he added.