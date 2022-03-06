Khairy: Health Ministry recommends EC gives flexibility for speakers to remove masks when giving talks in Johor election campaign

PONTIAN (March 6): The Health Ministry (MoH) has recommended to the Election Commission (EC) to give flexibility for those giving “ceramah” (political talks) in the campaign for the Johor state election to not have to wear the face mask when giving the talk.

However, he said, the relaxation on the wearing of the mask would only be allowed with compliance to other standard operating procedures (SOP), including on physical distancing.

“I have discussed this matter with the MoH’s Disease Control Division and we found that if there is a suitable physical distancing, only the speaker who is giving the talk is allowed to remove the face mask.

“The recommendation has submitted to the EC,” he told reporters after visiting Serkat Health Clinic, in Kukup near here today.

He was asked whether the existing SOP for campaign activities in the Johor state election would be relaxed considering many people had been compounded for breaching the SOP.

Based on the SOP by the EC, ceramah, lectures and campaign activities for the Johor polls can be held up to midnight, from only 10pm previously.

Apart from the extension of campaign time, the EC also allowed physical campaign activities to be organised at or in the compound of party headquarters and operation rooms.

However, the number of attendees including the organisers, speakers and participants must not exceed 100 or 50 per cent of the space capacity and all are required to observe physical distancing and wear the mask.

Polling day for the Johor state election is on March 12, while early voting is on March 8. — Bernama