‘Limbang to open PKRC when need arises’

LAWAS (March 6): A Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Limbang will be opened when the need arises, says Deputy Minister of Agriculture Modernisation and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

The Bukit Kota assemblyman said Limbang recorded 46 cases on Wednesday and another 33 cases on Thursday.

“The spike in Covid-19 positive cases in Limbang is related to its close proximity to Sabah currently recording very high number of cases.

“When the need arises, we will open a PKRC,” he told reporters in Limbang yesterday.

He said that under the new guidelines effective March 1, individuals above the age of 18 who have taken Covid-19 booster vaccination are no longer required to observe Home Surveillance Order (HSO) if asymptomatic after coming into contact with a Covid-19 positive case.

“Despite the announcement, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will continue to monitor the situation closely,” he stated and reminded the public to strictly adhere with Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in view of the current situation in the state.