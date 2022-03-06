Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle at KM11 Jalan Kota Samarahan-Mambong

KUCHING (March 6): A 64-year-old man perished after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a vehicle near Taman Samarax junction at KM11 Jalan Kota Samarahan-Mambong at 2.40pm yesterday (Feb 5).

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement today said the deceased was identified as Zain Abdullah@Kueh Kiang Heng from Kampung Simpang Tiga here.

“The deceased was heading towards Kota Samarahan when he collided with a vehicle that was making a right turn to Taman Samarax,” added Alexson.

He said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by the paramedics.

He added that the driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old man from Kampung Saai in Daro, did not suffer from any physical injuries in the accident.

“The case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” said Alexson.