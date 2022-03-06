Sabah’s Tourism Ministry urges SDMC to consider VTL with Singapore

KOTA KINABALU (March 6): The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment has urged the Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee to study and consider implementing a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) by air with Singapore.

Its minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said it was time for Sabah to emulate the move done by several states, including Penang which will soon commence its VTL initiative with Singapore on March 16.

Jafry said doing so would revive the economic and business network between Sabah and Singapore, particularly the tourism sector that was badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added the ministry was awaiting approval from the committee to implement the VTL initiative.

“I believe the ministry and tourism players in Sabah are ready to receive international tourists under tighter standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant in the state,” Jafry said.