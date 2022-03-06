Sarawak X-Tive 2022 highlights importance of staying active, healthy

GEDONG (March 6): Sarawakians should set aside some time for sports and other active activities to ensure that they would remain healthy and productive.

In making this call, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg encourages everyone to lead a healthy lifestyle.

“If the people got too busy managing work-related matters, they might forget to take care of their health. If health is affected, it would indirectly affect productivity and at the same time, it would impose a negative impact on the economy.

“If health is neglected, it could lead to various health concerns such as obesity, which could lead to other diseases,” he told reporters when met after launching the Sarawak X-Tive 2022 event here yesterday.

Abang Johari, who is Gedong assemblyman, said the Sarawak X-Tive programme was implemented by the state government to highlight the need for people to spend some time playing sports.

In his speech earlier, he emphasised on the importance to take good care of one’s health and a way to do this was through exercising, which could improve blood circulation – keeping the body fit and the mind healthy.

“To achieve a healthy mind, the body must be equally healthy. If we’re healthy, we can fully utilise our healthy minds to develop ourselves, and also the community,” said Abang Johari, who was accompanied by Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Sarawak X-Tive 2022 kicked off simultaneously yesterday in the divisions across Sarawak.

The division-level running of the programme is managed by each Resident’s Office, in collaboration with units under the Ministry for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak (MYSED).

In Kuching, the opening event took place at Le Park of Kuching Civic Centre and involved some 400 participants.

Kuching Resident Sherrina Hussaini, who represented Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman who is also chief political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak, said the programme was a platform meant to encourage the people of Sarawak to be actively involved in sports and at the same time, to establish a community that was physically and mentally healthy, productive and competitive.

“For this initiative, the ministry has set this objective: ‘Towards A Sports Culture, Well-being and Unity of the people of Sarawak’, which is in line with the ministry’s vision of ‘Sports for All by 2030’,” said Sherrina, who is also the organising chairperson of Sarawak X-Tive Kuching.

In connection with the launch in Kuching, a host of activities had been arranged including mass aerobics, various cycling events, a creative silat arts performance, and a ‘Nature Walk’ involving children with special needs.

“We hope that through these activities under Sarawak X-Tive Kuching, the ministry’s objectives could be achieved.

“Moreover, I also hope that such a programme would be continued so as to cultivate a fit and healthy Sarawak society,” added Sherrina, who was at the event with Kuching Resident’s Office head of social transformation Dr Cheong Yaw Liang.

In Sibu, the programme kicked off at the district’s Indoor Stadium, where Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng officiated at the event.

In his remarks, Chieng described Sarawak X-Tive as ‘a good platform’ to engage youths in sports so that they would steer clear of social ills.

“The Sarawak government has always been encouraging the young people to be involved in exercises, like this morning where we had cycling, wall-climbing and archery amongst the activities.

“Having a good hobby or being involved in sport activities, they can help steer youths away from all those bad habits and negative elements such as drugs abuse,” said Chieng, also expressing his hope for Sarawak X-Tive to have participation from more youth organisations next year.

In Kapit, hundreds of participants braved the cold rainy morning to take part in the Sarawak X-Tive activities at the Kapit Sports Field along Jalan Padang Sukan.

Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, who officiated at the opening ceremony, viewed active involvement in sports as ‘important’.

“It’s important to keep fit and healthy in facing all the challenges in our daily lives.

“In this respect, Sarawak X-Tive is a programme that promotes healthy lifestyle.

“There are various activities to be run throughout the year like aerobics, jogging or simply walking.

“There are also sports that people can take part in like badminton, football and futsal.

“Through this programme, we may also be able to identify good sports talents from this district,” said Nyabong at the event, where Deputy Kapit Resident Galong Luang, Kapit Resident’s Office administrative officer (social development) Belayong Pok, Kapit District police chief DSP Freddy Bian, and Kapit Civic Centre manager Councillor Bakat Gira were also present.

In Sarikei, the division-level launch was held at the district’s sports complex, where Repok assemblyman Dato Seri Huang Tiong Sii performed the ceremony.

In his speech, he revealed that Sarawak X-Tive was a rebranding of a previous programme.

“It’s a rebranding that comes with new approaches and elements.

“I believe it would be able to attract high participation from the public, especially the youths,” he said, adding that this platform comprised of four main segments: fitness sports, recreational spots, extreme sports and folks/traditional sports.

“By being actively involved in this programme, it is hoped that the youths would steer clear of negative elements, so that they would be able to focus on preparing themselves for the job market, or for venturing into business.

“The programme can also be considered as a platform to discover raw talents among our youths, who can be groomed into becoming great athletes competing at state, national and international games,” stressed Huang.

Deputy Sarikei Resident Abang Mohd Porkan Abang Budiman, Sarikei Youth and Sports officer Johnny Patrick Ugak and Sarikei Civic Centre manager Anthony Tan were also present at the event.

In Miri, some 1,000 participant converged on the district’s Indoor Stadium for the division-level launch.

In his opening remarks, Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin also talked about the importance of promoting sports and other active activities amongst the people in terms of its correlation with the development of the nation.

“I was once an assistant minister of youth and sports in Sarawak; thus, I was personally and actively involved in sports, and had experienced the benefits from it.

“I can proudly say that sports can really help in building a person’s physical and mental health, and it also directly helps the country’s development as a whole,” said Lee.

He also spoke about nurturing local sports talents as one of Sarawak X-Tive’s objectives.

“We have Sarawakians excelling in various sports such as former 100m sprint champion Watson Nyambek; Elizabeth Oyau who excels in women’s football, Joseph Kalang in football, Zulaika Razman in silat, Leong Wan Mei in swimming – among many outstanding athletes.

“We look forward to the discovery of more young sports talents,” he added.

Among those witnessing the Miri launch of Sarawak X-Tive were Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, Miri Resident’s Office representative Jamalie Busri, acting District officer Siti Muzalifah Mahli, and acting Miri Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur officer Nor Khalida Abu Bakar.