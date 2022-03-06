SCAN runs campaign to collect hair to make wigs for cancer patients

KUCHING (March 6): Ladies with long hair can do a good deed by trimming their tresses to donate to Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness (SCAN) Kuching.

In conjunction with World Cancer Day, SCAN is collaborating with Locks of Hope Association Selangor to run a campaign, “Give Your Locks, Give Them Hope”, which runs from January 15 to March 31.

Through this drive the society is raising funds by collecting hair to make wigs for cancer patients in Sarawak who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy.

SCAN hopes to recruit 100 hair donors and raise RM150, 000 through this campaign to expand its patient-support system to improve cancer treatment all over Sarawak, especially in places where it’s limited.

The locks of hair collected are sent to Locks of Hope Association Selangor which has an arrangement with a wig making company in China to process the hair into wigs.

The wigs are then bought by Locks of Hope Association Selangor with funds raised through its activities and the proceeds given to SCAN while the wigs are given free to cancer patients.

Sew Boon Lui the founder of SCAN told thesundaypost yesterday response to the campaign has been encouraging and to date more than 50 ladies have donated their locks of hair.

She added the campaign was boosted when several hair salons agreed to help by collecting the locks of hair they trimmed from donors.

Crowning Glory Hair Studio at Viva City Megamall here is one of SCAN’s salon partners in this “Give Your Locks, Give Them Hope” hair donation fundraiser.

Daniel Ling, the owner of Crowning Glory and also a senior hair stylist said, “When customers come for long hair cuts, I will ask if they’d like to donate their locks of hair, and most would say yes.

Hence I’ve been collecting locks of hair, preparing to give away to SCAN to help cancer patients undergoing chemo to own wigs.”

To encourage his clients Ling gives free haircuts and 50 per cent discount for other services to those who agreed to donate their locks to SCAN.

“When I knew that SCAN’s aim for the Hair Donation Fundraiser is to help reduce burden of cancer patients in getting free wigs, I immediately accepted their invitation to be their salon partner – giving hair donor-fundraisers free haircut.

“And if they prefer to have further hair work such as perming or colouring, I’m happy to provide them a 50 per cent discount for this extended hair work, as a gesture to repay their act of kindness.”

Sew said the society’s Facebook page posted many testimonials of people donating their hair during this campaign.

“We want to build up patients, give them more in-depth support, holding their hands more closely to feel that they can fight the battle,” she said.

For more information, check out SCAN’s Facebook Page at fb.com/scankch or website scan.org.my.

SCAN operates a helpline to support patients and caregivers who are in need. Call 082-387077 Tuesdays through Fridays 2pm to 5pm.