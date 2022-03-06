SFCA chief to meet State Secretary next week to discuss Chinese translation for ‘Premier’

KUCHING (March 6): Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) president Dato Richard Wee said today that he will be having a meeting with the State Secretary this coming week to discuss the Chinese translation for ‘Premier’ which replaces Chief Minister.

The Chinese community leader said he had no clue what other parties or representatives had been invited to the meeting.

According to him, the invitation comes from the State Secretary’s Office with an agenda of deliberating on the issue.

“I have been asked to a meeting next week by State Secretary Office to discuss this matter (the Chinese translation for Premier). (It is) organised by the State Secretary’s Office. I am not sure of the others being invited,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Wee said as far as SFCA is concerned, the Chinese translation for Premier is Zong Li.

He said the federation would adhere to its stand that Zong Li remains the proper translation for the newly-gazetted Premier.

On the forthcoming meeting, Wee said he is still waiting for the State Secretary’s Office to inform him when and where to meet.

He was quick to add: “Definitely early next week.”

It is learnt that the state is setting up a committee with local Chinese leaders to resolve the translation issue.

The Chinese Language Standardisation Council of Malaysia said in a statement on Tuesday that Premier should be translated as Zong Du to respect the constitutional monarchy in Malaysia, adding that the term Zong Li was used for the top leader of some nations.

On Wednesday, SFCA had said it did not agree with Premier being translated as Zong Du as it is literally translated as governor in Chinese and could bring about confusion and reflect elements of colonialism.

“The term Zong Li is to reflect ‘a region within a country’ which is in line with the spirit of Malaysia Agreement 1963,” SFCA added.

On Thursday, the State Public Information Unit (Ukas) released a table infographic detailing the new official titles to be used in Sarawak effective this month.

The infographic did not carry any Chinese translation for Premier of Sarawak.

The change of title from chief minister to Premier took effect on March 1, after the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 was gazetted.