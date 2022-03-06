Teacher loses over RM20,000 to online scam

SEREMBAN (March 6): A female teacher in Gemas, near here, has lodged a police report claiming that she was a victim of an online scam, involving losses of more than RM20,000 for purchase of a dressing table.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the 42-year-old victim came across an advertisement about the dressing table on Facebook on Feb 27.

“The victim then clicked on the link provided and submitted her personal details including bank accounts before being asked to pay a membership fee of RM10 to enable her to get the furniture at a lower price.

“However, the victim was unable to make the payment and upon checking her Tabung Haji account, she found that a sum of RM16,060 had been transferred to her Bank Islam account,” he said in a statement Saturday.

Hoo said the victim suspected something amiss and decided to check her Bank Islam account.

“She was shocked to find that a total of RM20,120 had been transferred from her account to two different e-wallet accounts,” he added.

The victim then lodged a police report last Tuesday, Hoo said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. – Bernama