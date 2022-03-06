TSI: Leadership programme useful to aspiring leaders to chart future

KUCHING (March 6): The series of TSI Leadership Programme from July 22 last year had touched on the problems faced by Malaysia since its formation and their effects on the lives of Malaysians, said The Sarawak Initiatives deputy chairman Sidi Munan.

“Knowing about the problems faced by the country since its formation and their effects on the lives of the ordinary citizens is a valuable tool for the aspiring leaders in charting the future and fortune of the country which they will eventually inherit.

“Many ideas from the lectures may help them avoid the mistakes made by their elders and to show for themselves exemplary personal integrity when it comes to their turn to manage the resources of their country,” he said when closing the programme via Zoom yesterday.

A total of 25 seminars and webinars were held in the course of the programme, which attracted some 600 participants from all walks of life across the country including neighbouring Singapore.

Sidi said well-known personalities from Malaysia and abroad had given lectures covering a wide range of topics.

According to him, the subjects were chosen to encourage intellectual discourse and to evoke positive thinking on the part of the participants.

“The tagline ‘Dare to dream for Sarawak’ challenges the participants to think of what is best for Sarawak in terms of education, standard of living, and of the general happiness and prosperity for its people.

“The knowledge and the practice of such topics as the rule of law and good governance will stand the participants in good stead when they face challenges of leadership in politics and government,” he pointed out.

He extended his gratitude to the lecturers, participants and organisers of the programme.

According to him, this is not the end of the course.

He said TSI will announce details of related activities of the Leadership Programme in the near future.

“The mentoring phase of the project where participants are expected to get attention in terms of personal development is equally important for aspiring leaders.

“Such skill as public speaking and the art of advocacy, to name a couple of ideas which TSI hopes to incorporate into the next phase of the programme, would be valuable assets for serious leaders,” he added.

Sidi hoped that those who took part in the first phase will continue to be with them for subsequent activities relating to the leadership project.

“Together, one day, we will make that dream for Sarawak come true – Sarawak free from extreme poverty, Sarawakians who will be free to carry on with the tradition of racial harmony and religious freedom; Sarawakians, who are well-educated and broad-minded,” he said.