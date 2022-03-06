Uggah: RM14 mln Spaoh Sports Complex expected to be ready by end of March

KUCHING (March 6): The new RM14 million Spaoh Sports Complex is expected to be ready by the end of this month, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who visited the complex this morning, said that the contractors are just putting in the finishing touches at the complex which consists of indoor and outdoor stadiums.

“The indoor stadium has a fully air-conditioned multi purpose hall with four badminton courts, spectators seating, washrooms and a stage. It can also accommodate about 150 tables when used as a dinner venue.

“The outdoor stadium facilities include a fully synthetic running track, a football field, a grandstand and washrooms,” he said.

Uggah was accompanied by Betong District Council secretary Charlie Keling, a political secretary to Sarawak Premier Dr Richard Rapu and a community leader Penghulu Goh Leng.

According to Charlie, the complex is expected to be opened to public sometime next month.

Meanwhile, Uggah also visited the RM5 million new two-storey Spaoh Market which is expected to be completed in July this year.