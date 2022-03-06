Up to people not political parties to define a ‘New Malaysia’, says Dr Mohd Tajuddin

KUCHING (March 6): It is up to ordinary Malaysians and not political parties to bring about change and form a New Malaysia, asserted Prof Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi.

The academician from UCSI University said all ill-defined religious liberty and narrow-minded social policies had landed Malaysia on the brink of total collapse in nation-building.

“Religious institutions need to inculcate a rethinking of spiritual values towards nation-building and global co-existence, as well as to re-educate a historical narrative of shared responsibility and non-conflict in the old ideas of ‘religious war’.

“I believe it is up to us and not political parties and institutions to change the existing construct of a single race and single dominant religious authority.

“I’ve said that we need to give a chance to Sabah and Sarawak to lead Malaysia and change the narratives of a single race and single dominant religious authority that has taken up about 60 years,” he remarked in a lecture ‘Religious Liberty and Social Policy: Rethinking Spiritual Values and History Education’ during the closing of TSI Leadership Programme organised by The Sarawak Initiatives via Zoom yesterday.

Mohd Tajuddin said Malaysians must ‘side step’ both the political powers and historical baggage and start anew or they may see a repeat of the 14th general election.

He opined that New Malaysia could begin from Sabah and Sarawak whereby the country’s premiership and deputy premiership roles could be assumed by leaders from these East Malaysian regions.

“It has been almost 60 years and no leader from Sabah and Sarawak has been given a chance to lead this country. We shall give a chance to all religions, not just one race or one religion dominating.”

He said Malaysia does not need a Minister for Religious Affairs who does not visit or care about other religions save one, adding: “These ministers only visit mosques and care for one particular religion.”

He felt that there is no need for the Ministry of National Unity to prevail if the ministry does not grasp the importance of acceptance, compassion, heritage sharing and interdependence of race relations in a multi-racial and multicultural country like Malaysia.

To move forward, Mohd Tajuddin opined Malaysians ought to focus on helping others, embracing humility and according dignity to all individuals and honouring other’s heritage, culture and values.

“We live in differences. We need to teach our children the value of differences, something that needs to be embraced and accepted.”

He added that all heritage of art, culture and faiths must be given equal standing in education if the country aims at moving forward.

“Our education system is totally trapped in a quagmire of conservatism, ignorance and arrogance, from kindergarten to PhD. We must set up schools with international curriculum that would have the values and narratives of a New Malaysia.

“Our curriculum needs to be global. In this aspect, Sarawak has done well because it is in the midst of setting up several international schools,” he said.

Mohd Tajuddin said Malaysia must also set up university campuses that are globally accepted and free from Ministry of Education and Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) accreditation.

He believed that this would see Malaysia build global citizens and new professionals based on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Our fate lies within ourselves to rebuild this country in the way that we want. Only by changing first ourselves and those close to us or that we are responsible for, then and only then that a New Malaysia will overshadow the present one.

“It is up to every single one of us to change ourselves so that we have a New Malaysia,” he added.