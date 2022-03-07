35-year-old man arrested for allegedly selling illegal lottery in Bau

KUCHING (March 7): A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling illegal lottery tickets at a grocery shop in Kampung Opar, Bau around 6.45pm yesterday.

Bau District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the suspect, who is from Kampung Grogo in Bau, does not have a past criminal record.

“Police who arrived at the premises, introduced themselves to the suspect who was sitting at the counter and proceeded to conduct checks.

“Following checks, police seized papers with numbers, cash, a handphone and a SIM card,” he said in a press statement today,

The case is currently being investigated under 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 which provides for a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM 200,000 or an imprisonment not exceeding five years, if convicted.