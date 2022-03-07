About 25 pct of households in Sibu expected to experience water supply disruption starting 2pm today

SIBU (March 7): About 25 per cent of households here are expected to experience a water supply disruption due to the repair works that will be conducted on a burst 600mm mild steel water main in front of the Sibu Foochow Association building at Jalan Salim here.

The notice posted in Sibu Water Board’s (SWB) Facebook page today, stated that repair works on the burst pipe that was caused by peat soil will start at around 2pm today.

In this regard, the affected households are advised to store some water as the repairing works are estimated to take around 12 hours.

The affected areas are along Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce (Jalan Salim Bypass); along Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman – from Jabatan Kimia to Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah (including Daesco, Starlink Hotel, Jalan Ling Kai Cheng and Lorong Ulu Sungai Merah 12 until 63), along Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman – from Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman/Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce traffic light junction till Durin Link (including Sibu Airport, Eco Garden and Sibujaya) and Jalan Oya Lama until Sibu/Bintulu junction, Jalan Ulu Oya and Jalan Sibintek (including Hospital Sibu, Jalan Permai, Jalan Undan, Jalan Cendana, Lorong Tunku Abdul Rahman 31, Jalan Satria, Jalan Bumi Indah, Jalan Kampung Jeriah, Jalan Bougenvilla, Jalan Pine, Taman Kemuyang, Rascom Camp, Methodist Victory Home, 13th miles booster station, 14th miles Army Camp and 19th miles booster station).

“SWB’s contractor will strive to repair the pipe as soon as possible,” SWB said.

For further inquiries, customers can contact the SWB hotline via telephone at 084-216311.