Almost 300 flood victims moved to eight relief centres in Selangor following evening downpour, says MB

SHAH ALAM (March 7): Almost 300 people from 56 families had to be evacuated to eight temporary relief centres (PPS) after floods hit various parts of Selangor following heavy rain this evening.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in a Twitter post said the eight relief centres opened were Dewan Camelia Seksyen 10 Putra Height, SK Puchong Indah, Dewan Batu 3, Dewan Kampung Seri Aman, Dewan Puchong Jaya, Dewan MPS Kampung Melayu Sri Kundang, Dewan PJS 2C/6 and Dewan PJS 1/35.

“The Skuad Pantas from the Subang Jaya City Council has been moblised to Kampung Tengah, Kampung Baru Seri Kembangan, Taman Kinrara 1, Taman Kinrara 4 and Puncak Jalil 8 in Seri Kembangan for assistance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis, in a statement, said floodwaters are now slowly receding in several of the affected areas.

He said among the areas hit were Kampung Gombak; Kampung Melayu Kundang and Kampung Melayu Sungai Serai in Batu Arang, Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh, Kampung Melayu, Sungai Buloh and Kampung Gombak Kuang, Rawang, involving over 50 homes.

Klang district was also not spared, with Persiaran Hamzah Alang, Kapar town, Jalan Teratai, Taman Meru Daya, Jalan Sesenduk Meru, Jalan Cempaka and Jalan Paip hit by flash floods, he added. — Bernama