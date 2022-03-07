Be open, flexible in job-hunting, Sabahan advises fellow grads

SIBU (March 7): Graduates need to be open and flexible when it comes to looking for employment.

In pointing this out, University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) new alumnus Clerie Olivia Fadrick advises fellow graduates to not restrict their job-hunting scope on those related to their fields of studies.

The 24-year-old Sabahan, who now holds a Bachelor of Accountancy, believes that it is crucial for the job-seekers to suit themselves to the job market, and not the other way round.

“You have to be adaptable. That means we need to suit the job market, what they (recruiters and employers) need.

“For example, I graduated from this field (accounting) and thus, I must work according to this field of study – actually, that’s a wrong mindset.

“We should always ensure ourselves that we have the potential of going into any field of work environment,” opined Clerie, the eldest amongst seven siblings, who currently works under the federal Ministry of Youth and Sports.

She was accompanied by her mother, Cathlin Yadon, 45, when met by reporters in a press meet held after the second session of UTS’ sixth convocation at Kingwood Hotel here yesterday.

When asked about her choice of studying in UTS, the new graduate pointed out the institution as ‘a great university – one with lots of good opportunities for its students’.

“Instead of asking the university to provide everything for the students, we (students) must create the opportunity itself.

“I saw that opportunity in UTS. That’s why I chose UTS to pursue my bachelor’s degree,” said Clerie, who had been selected for the ‘Perdana Fellows Programme’ under the Ministry of Youth and Sports previously.

Asked about the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on her studies, Clerie did not deny that there were those who felt very stressful amidst the situation.

The Sabahan, however, saw the opportunity in it.

“There is a positive side to a problem. We can actually enhance our technology usage.”

Asked on her advice to prospective students ‘still looking for their university of choice’, she said: “Actually, it’s not where you decide to continue your study, or what university to enter – it actually depends on yourself.

“Make sure that you know what is it that you want to do, and what you want to achieve.”

In her parting remarks, Clerie thanked the UTS: “For without it, I would not be what I am today.”