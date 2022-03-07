Children with Covid-19 admitted to ICU increase

KOTA KINABALU (March 7): The number of unvaccinated children who have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for Covid-19 is increasing.

Kota Kinabalu Area Health Officer Dr Suhaila Osman said the recent wave of Omicron variant had caused more Covid-19 infections among children aged 12 and under.

“Based on the Sabah Health Department’s data analysis, the number of children admitted to the ICU has increased because they have never received the vaccine before.

“Therefore, there is a possibility that the record of infection will increase involving this group,” said Dr Suhaila who is a public health physician.

She said this to the media after the Integrated Enforcement Operation conducted with the Inspectorate and Legal Unit of the Sabah State Health Department, Royal Malaysian Police, National Security Council and Kota Kinabalu City Hall here on Monday.

Suhaila urged parents to act fast and to bring their children for vaccination during the National Children’s Covid-19 Immunization Program (PICKids) and take advantage of the school holiday season.

She added that the holiday was a good time to undergo vaccination as it takes two weeks for the body to produce immunity after vaccination.

She also said that there were many locations that were now serving as vaccination centres, including shopping complexes and health clinics.

She said that only 14 percent of more than 60,000 children eligible for vaccination in the district had been vaccinated.

Dr Suhaila also disclosed that 2,443 compounds were issued by the Health Office here from last year until yesterday for Public Health Act related offences.

She said 2,355 of the total compounds were issued in 2021 while 88 compounds were issued until March 7, this year.

A total of 2,053 fines were issued last year for offences under the Health Ministry’s Infectious Diseases Prevention and Control Act 1988 and various enforcement agencies, while 61 compounds were recorded this year.

As for Tobacco Products Control Regulations 2004, a total of 125 compounds were issued in 2021 and 2022.

“For offenses under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Act 1975, a total of 164 compounds were issued involving 160 compounds in 2021 and four compounds to date,” she said.

She said that a total of 40 compounds were recorded under the Food Hygiene Regulations involving 26 compounds last year and 14 compounds this year.

The operation called ‘Ops Opocot 3 in 1’ involved the inspection of 500 premises and 1,500 individuals in the Jalan Gaya, Kampung Air and Asia City areas here.

Dr Suhaila said that during the operation,10 individuals were compounded for failing to check into the premises using the MySejahtera application.