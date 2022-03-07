Covid: 184 new cases in categories 3 to 5, says Dr Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR (March 7): Only 184 cases out of the 27,435 new Covid-19 cases recorded Sunday (March 6) were in categories three, four and five, said Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the other 27,251 cases comprised categories one and two, with the additional new cases bringing the case tally in the country to 3,622,607 cases.

“Of the 184 category three, four and five cases reported, 55 cases were unvaccinated or had not been fully vaccinated; 85 cases had received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine but had not received a booster dose and 44 cases had received a booster dose,” he said in a statement. today.

He also informed that for the category three, four and five cases, there were 98 cases involving those aged 60 and above, 64 with comorbidities and three involving pregnant women.

Dr Noor Hisham said 1,756 Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospitals yesterday and of the number, 724 or 41.2 per cent were in categories three, four and five, while 1,032 cases or 58.8 per cent involved categories one and two.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 379 cases required treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 216 needing respiratory assistance, while 30,335 recoveries were reported yesterday, bringing total recovered cases to 3,281,128.

On ICU bed occupancy in hospitals, he said five states showed recorded 50 per cent or more, namely Selangor and Putrajaya at 83 per cent respectively, Johor (70 per cent), Kelantan (69 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (54 per cent).

As for the infectivity rate (Rt), Dr Noor Hisham said it was now 1.05, with Sarawak recording the highest Rt of 1.38, followed by Perak (1.24), Kuala Lumpur (1.22), Terengganu (1.14) and Negeri Sembilan (1.12). – Bernama