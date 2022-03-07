Covid-19: Sabah continues downward trend with 1,235 cases

KOTA KINABALU (March 7): New Covid-19 cases in Sabah continue to decline with 1,235 recorded today.

This is a drop of 280 new infections from yesterday’s 1,515.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said 21 districts registered a decrease in infections, five of which saw a sharp drop, namely Kota Kinabalu (-127), Keningau (-32), Kota Marudu (-31), Kota Belud (-22) and Tawau (-22).

However, he said several districts recorded a significant rise in daily cases including Papar with 141 new infections (+54).

“Papar has become the second highest contributor of positive cases after Kota Kinabalu and 72.3 per cent of the cases stemmed from sporadic infections,” the Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson said.

Masidi said the percentage of symptomatic cases caused by sporadic infections remained high, accounting for 65.02 per cent of the total new cases in Sabah.

“This is apparent with 22 out of the 27 districts in Sabah recorded symptomatic cases making up the largest category of new cases.

“Sporadic infections happen easily and spread fast. Hence, the community needs to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of virus.”

Meanwhile, he said 1,221 or 98.87 per cent of the 1,235 new cases fell under Categories 1 and 2, five each in Categories 3 and 4 and four in Category 5.