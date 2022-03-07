Covid-19 vaccination rate for kids aged 5-11 in Sarawak highest nationwide at 55.3 pct

KUCHING (March 7): Sarawak recorded the highest Covid-19 vaccination rate for children aged five to 11 in the country as of yesterday, according to CovidNow, Malaysia’s official website for data and insights on Covid-19.

CovidNow pointed out that 55.3 per cent of children of this age group in Sarawak had been administered at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Melaka came in second, seeing 40.4 per cent of children aged between five and 11 being given the jab followed by Penang (38.4 per cent), Johor (35.8 per cent), Klang Valley (34.6 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (31.3 per cent) and Perak (31.1 per cent).

Other states and territories recorded vaccination rates for this age group at below 30 per cent.

CovidNow revealed that Sarawak’s 90.4 per cent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 and 90.9 per cent of adults had been administered at least two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

In terms of total population, Sarawak saw a vaccination rate of 75.7 per cent.

As of yesterday, more than six million Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered to individuals across Sarawak.

Of the total, over 2.34 million were first doses followed by more than 2.13 million second doses and over 1.52 million booster doses.

Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients stood at 48.6 per cent yesterday.

This was the fifth lowest ICU bed usage rate in the country while the national rate was at 59.2 per cent.

Yesterday, Sarawak reported 1,244 positive cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state thus far to 267,655.

The state’s death toll for Covid-19 was 1,632, of which 343 fatalities were brought-in-dead (BID) cases.