Dr Sim recovers from Covid-19, MySejahtera risk status back to ‘Low Risk’

KUCHING (March 7): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has recovered from Covid-19, seven days after being tested positive.

The Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government shared in his Facebook post this morning that he has completed his Home Surveillance Order (HSO) and his risk status on the MySejahtera application is back to ‘Low Risk’.

He also posted a photo of a RTK self test result taken yesterday (March 6) which was negative.

According to him, he was infected with the Omicron variant of which the viral infectious stage was up to seven days.

“Thanks to vaccination (complete 2 doses and booster), (my case was) only Category 1 and transient Category 2A during the last seven days. My personal experience, with my professional medical background, (the symptoms) is definitely not mild like flu. (It) Will pose challenges for the elderly and those who are high risk with diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity,” he said.

According to him, there is a potential for systemic inflammation process during the recovery phase between seven to 10 days after infection since Covid-19 primary target is the lung.

“Need to be aware with the appropriate anti-inflammatory measures,” he added.

As such, he said the lung will take time to recover from the ‘virus injury’ and he will cautiously ease back to normal.

On another matter, Dr Sim said he was impressed with the MySejahtera application especially its Home Assessment Tool (HAT) feature.

He also thanked his family, relatives, staff, friends, supporters, colleagues and Infectious Disease (ID) Ward of Sarawak General Hospital for their prayers, support and thoughts for him over the last seven challenging days.

Dr Sim was tested positive for Covid-19 on Feb 28 following a polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test taken prior to an official overseas trip .

The positive result came as a shock for him as he had been doing daily self-testing, always double masks, hand washing and following the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb spread of Covid-19.