Duo charged with murder of man in Miri

MIRI (March 7): Two individuals were today charged in a Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a man on Feb 22.

No plea was taken from Diana Jangak, 35, and Tony Iri, 25 when the charge was read to them before Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu.

They were accused of murdering 39-year-old Linggi Tedong at Blok 24, Task 26, Ladang Paroh, Sime Darby Plantation Suai, Niah near here between 4pm and 5pm on Feb 22.

Both accused were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code which provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Earlier, prosecuting officer ASP Mary Ong applied for a new date for further mention of the case pending the chemist and medical reports of the victim.

The court then set April 25 for further mention of the case while the two accused were ordered to be detained at Miri Central police station lock-up pending disposal of the case.