EEZ encroachment, flood rescue order delay among key issues in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 7): Encroachment into Malaysian waters, especially in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and delays in issuing orders to rescue flood victims are among key issues expected to be discussed in Parliament today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, questions on these issues will be raised during the oral question-and-answer session.

Questions on measures taken by Malaysia, along with Asean, in dealing with the alleged encroachment of Chinese vessels, especially in the EEZ, will be posed to the Foreign Minister by Mohamad Sabu (PH-Kota Raja).

Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Sharif (BN-Jempol), meanwhile, is expected to ask the Prime Minister to verify claims that the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) had been slow in issuing orders for flood rescue efforts that eventually led to the Armed Forces conducting its own operations instead.

At the same session, Tan Kok Wai (PH-Cheras) is also expected to ask the Prime Minister about poverty in rural areas, the income gap as well as achievements and failures of programmes planned and implemented to create a more equitable society.

In addition, Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (GPS-Igan) will be asking the Senior Works Minister on the latest status of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway Project (Phase 2) following the Prime Minister’s recent announcement that the project will be continued after it was shelved by the previous Pakatan Harapan government.

Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris (Bersatu-Libaran), meanwhile, will ask the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister to provide updates on the National Vaccine Development Roadmap (PPVN) and the Malaysian Genome and Vaccine Institute (MGVI) which are targeted to turn Malaysia into a hub for vaccine production.

After the oral question-and-answer session, the House will continue the debate on the motion of thanks on the royal address.

Also in today’s agenda is the second reading of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Amendment) Bill 2021 after it was tabled for the first reading in December last year. – Bernama