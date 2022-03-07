Flash floods reported around KL, with cars being seen submerged in several roads

KUALA LUMPUR (March 7): Government authorities have confirmed flash floods in several areas in Klang Valley, especially within the capital city.

In a statement, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) reported rising waters within the Dang Wangi area here — at Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Leboh Ampang, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Kia Peng and Jalan Raja Chulan.

It also stated that the Gombak River has passed the “danger level” at Jalan Tun Razak.

“Rivers that have passed the warning level are Batu River at Sentul, Klang River at Jambatan Sulaiman and Lebuh Pasar, as well as Gombak River at Jalan Parlimen,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Environment and Water Ministry said in a statement that Jalan Pekak Selatan in Cheras, Jalan Segambut in Sentul, and the Besraya expressway at Brickfields have also been affected.

The police have also stated that 22 areas in Kuala Lumpur have been flooded.

At the same time, RapidKL has said in several Facebook posts that it is closing a number of its bus routes due to the floods — including routes 171, 173, 202, 220, 250, 300, 303, 652, T105, T580, and the Pavilion Bukit Jalil shuttle bus service.

At about 4pm today, reports emerged that parts of the capital city were affected by flash floods, with multiple videos from social media users showing cars and roads being submerged.

State news agency Bernama Radio posted a tweet at 4.27pm sharing a video from the public, where a man is seen climbing onto his car roof to keep out of the water, at Jalan Kuchai Lama.

Banjir kilat dilaporkan di Jalan Kuchai Lama di ibu negara. Video: Orang awam. pic.twitter.com/rTz6Irje2R — BERNAMA Radio🇲🇾 (@bernamaradio) March 7, 2022

The Meterological Department has also released a statement at 4pm saying storms, heavy rains and wind can be expected in the west coast of the country until 7pm.

Other videos and images from Twitter, this afternoon also showed that areas such Masjid Jamek and Jalan Raja Chulan have been affected as well. — Malay Mail

Elakkan masuk Kuchai Lama terutama dari NPE/ Sg Besi. pic.twitter.com/utqWocHwK2 — 𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑴𝒐𝒉𝒅 𝒁𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒖𝒅𝒊𝒏 (@mienazetty) March 7, 2022

Flash flood in Kia Peng#BanjirKilatKL pic.twitter.com/qIgNlXBeC8 — Dean of Deen : (@Mulut_Cabai) March 7, 2022

I baru turun sebab budak opis semua jerit Kata bawah opis banjir. I turun, kereta I dah nampak bumbung je. 😭😭😭 I parking kat tepi opis I wisma UOA 2 😭 pic.twitter.com/3SIsQfZZZW — 🇲🇾 Hana samsudin (@IamLadyHana) March 7, 2022

In December last year, Klang Valley experienced one of its worst flash floods in recent history, severely affecting areas such as Shah Alam, Klang and Kuala Lumpur — displacing thousands, killing 25 people and causing losses worth RM3.1 billion in Selangor.

The floods, which started following heavy rains on December 17, sparked intense debate within Malaysia on how mitigation efforts need to be improved.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari at the time said that authorities were not prepared to handle the amount of rainfall distribution from the downpour, which reached 380mm — the highest recorded in Selangor.