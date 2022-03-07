GPS to continue fight of restoring state’s eroded rights under MA63, Sarawakians assured

KUCHING (March 7): The ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would continue the fight of restoring the state’s eroded rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

In giving this assurance, he also highlighted several great achievements by Sarawak such as the state sales tax on petroleum products.

“Talks are on-going with regard to the other rights,” he said when officiating at the triennial delegates meetings (TDMs) of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB)’s Babu, Bangkit and Suri sub-branches in Debak, Betong Division yesterday.

Uggah also regarded the decision to change the title of ‘Chief Minister’ to the ‘Premier of Sarawak’ as another significant move towards regaining state’s rights.

“This is to differentiate Sarawak from other states within Malaysia.

“We are, after all, the other territory besides Sabah that had helped to form Malaysia.

“This is another good beginning for us in our fight,” he said.

The name ‘Chief Minister’ was replaced with ‘Premier’ effective March 1 this year, following the gazettement of the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Ordinance 2022.

This took place after a Bill on the constitutional amendment was passed at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) on Feb 15.

In this connection, the Deputy Chief Minister’s post is now referred to as ‘Deputy Premier’, and ‘Assistant Minister’ as ‘Deputy Minister’ – also in effect beginning March 1.

Adding on, Uggah believed that Sarawakians were more confident and appreciative of the efforts by the GPS-led state government, as mirrored in the outcome of the 12th state election that was held in December.

He described the support for the GPS, which won 76 out of the total 82 seats contested, as ‘a very encouraging development’.

“Sarawakians are more confident in the ability of the local political parties leaders under the chairmanship of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, in fighting for our rights.

“They (Sarawakians) do not have such confidence in local leaders of Peninsula Malaysia-based parties to shoulder such responsibility.”

Uggah also pointed out that it was of great importance for the people in Sarawak to continue giving their support and having unity in purpose.

On the TDMs, the deputy premier said they set out to unearth more new young leaders at grassroots level.

“We want leaders who are in sync with all situations; those who are the people’s aspirations and hold their expectations in their respective areas.

“We want them to voice out issues and feedback to the top party leaders and also government leaders to help them formulate relevant policies and plans – then, our people could participate in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy up until Year 2030.

“The rural folks could, for instance, undertake modern agriculture activities to generate more incomes. They could then raise their standard of living,” said Uggah at the event, where political secretary to Premier of Sarawak, Dr Richard Rapu, coordinated the meetings.