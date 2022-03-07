Immigration detention centre in Subis sparks new Covid-19 cluster

KUCHING (March 7): An immigration detention centre at Bekenu, Jalan Coastal Bintulu-Miri in Subis has sparked the latest Covid-19 cluster in Sarawak, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that a total of 17 positive cases have been detected from this cluster dubbed the DTI Bekenu 2 Cluster.

“The index case was a non-Malaysian female detainee and the 31-year-old was found positive during a screening of symptomatic individuals at Miri Hospital on Feb 28.

“The infection is believed to have spread due to close association and contact among the detainees at the detention depot,” it said.

A total 45 individuals have been screened where in addition to the positive cases, the remaining 28 had tested negative. Of the 17 positive cases, one was newly reported today.

The positive cases have been sent to Miri Hospital and the quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) at DTI Bekenu.

The committee also announced that two active clusters in the state have ended namely the Kampung Semeba Cluster and Jalan Kolej Cluster, both in Kuching.

Meanwhile, new Covid-19 infections in Sarawak fell below the 1,000-mark today with 857 cases reported in 26 districts.

Kuching reported the highest number of cases at 344 followed by Miri and Sibu with 127 cases each.

This is followed by Bintulu with 47 cases, Samarahan (34), Sarikei (25), Mukah (25), Serian (16), Limbang (15), Kanowit (12), Sri Aman (10), Lawas (9), Saratok (8), Bau (7), Meradong (7), Marudi (6), Dalat (6), Matu (6), Kapit (5), Daro (5), Pakan (5), Subis (4), Betong (2), Lundu (2), Selangau (2), and Belaga (1).

All cases were either asymptomatic (352) or had mild symptoms (502) with the expedition of three cases.

Two of these cases were of Category 4 involving patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen support) while one was a Category 5 (patient with pneumonia requiring ventilator support).

The cumulative number of cases in Sarawak now stands at 268,512 while the death toll remains at 1,632.